Man injured in North Seattle shooting

Seattle police are investigating after a man was injured Tuesday night in a shooting in the Haller Lake neighborhood.

Officers responded to a report of a man who had been shot in the leg before 8:45 p.m. in the 13400 block of Meridian Avenue North.

When officers and medics arrived, they found a 38-year-old man near Madison Pool.

According to police the man was in a verbal altercation with four teen boys before one of them shot him.

The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

