Man injured in house fire near Everett

A man was injured early Thursday morning in a house fire near Everett.

Crews responded to the 12400 block of 51st Avenue Southeast after reports of a fire before 1 a.m.

Callers reported hearing explosions and seeing large flames.

When South County Fire crews arrived, they found a two-story house engulfed in flames.

Fire officials said two men escaped but one of them was injured. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

More than 35 firefighters were at the scene and were able to put the fire out.

The home was destroyed and the Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

It's unknown how the fire started and remains under investigation.