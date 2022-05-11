Man injured in Chinatown-International District shooting

Seattle police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Tuesday night.

Before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire near 4th Avenue South and South Main Street in the Chinatown-International District.

When officers arrived, they found a firearm magazine and blood on the sidewalk.

Shortly after, a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound arrived with non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital in First Hill. He was later taken to Harborview Medical Center to be treated.

Detectives with the Seattle Police Department’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit are continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 206-233-5000.