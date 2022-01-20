Man shot in the chest with crossbow bolt in Capitol Hill, police say

A man was injured by a crossbow bolt Thursday afternoon in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, police said.

The incident happened in the 800 block of Bellevue Place East at a homeless encampment around 12:30 p.m.

According to police, the victim had been involved in an altercation with another man, who shot the victim with a crossbow and fled the scene.

Police arrived and found the 30-year-old victim with crossbow bolt sticking out of his chest.

Seattle fire says the victim was treated at the scene and then sent to the hospital. He is in critical condition.

Officers collected evidence at the encampment and continue to investigate.

If you have any information about this case, please contact the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

