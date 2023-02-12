Man injured after rollover crash on I-5 in Everett

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Everett Fire WA)

A man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a rollover crash on I-5 near Everett.

Emergency crews were called to the crash just before 9 a.m. Sunday, where they found the car just off the road by the off-ramp from southbound I-5 to SE Everett Mall Way. Pictures show the car appears to have plowed through the off-ramp signage, then tore into the guardrail before rolling over.

Everett Fire said they had to extricate the man, and photos show them taking an axe to the driver's window.

The man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Washington State Patrol is investigating the crash.