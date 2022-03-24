Man injured after confronting suspected car prowler

Renton police are investigating after a man was injured Wednesday after confronting a suspected car prowler.

At about 5 p.m., officers respond to the 4600 block of Northeast Sunset Boulevard for a welfare check on a man laying in the road on Duvall Avenue Northeast.

Police said witnesses reported that there was a dispute in the parking lot when a man confronted a suspect who was prowling his car.

The suspect, who is described to be a white man in his 20-30s, drove away in a white SUV.

According to police, the victim was hanging onto the suspect’s SUV as it was driving away and after the SUV made a sharp turn, the victim was thrown off and hurt.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said there was a mention of shots being fired but police had no details and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 and reference case no. 22-3025.

