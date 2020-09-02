Man in stable condition after Tacoma police shooting

A man is in stable condition after he was shot by Tacoma police officers Wednesday morning. Police have not said what prompted the officers to fire their weapons.

According to Lakewood Police, the agency handling the investigation, Tacoma Police responded about 7 a.m. Wednesday to shots fired and a male and female screaming in the 3800-4000 block of South D Street.

Witnesses reported a vehicle leaving the scene and a man with a gun near a home.

Officers arrived in the area a couple of minutes later and "exchanged gunfire outside the home," but police have not said what led officers to shoot or whether the man who was shot was armed as witnesses said.

The man who was shot was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Three officers were involved in the shooting. None were injured.

Investigators later learned that the vehicle fleeing the scene ended up at a local hospital with a shooting victim inside. That shooting victim is also in stable condition.

Advertisement

Police have not released any additional information.