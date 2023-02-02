Burglary suspect in custody after barricading himself inside couple's home in Wallingford

Seattle police took a man into custody after he barricaded himself in another person's home overnight.

The incident happened at a home near North 46th Street and Burke Avenue North in the Wallingford neighborhood at about 11:15 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, a couple had stepped outside their home to look at a plant near their front steps. When they were outside, a man approached them and attempted to sell them a tool.

When the couple told him they weren't interested, the man went inside their home and locked the couple out.

The couple called 911 and when officers arrived, they told the man to come outside but he walked up to the door and told police he had a gun.

Police said the man used the tool, which was a set of bolt cutters and not a gun, to break the windows of the door.

Over several hours, the man destroyed several items inside the home, broke windows and threw items outside.

SWAT officers responded to the scene, and at about 4:30 a.m. Thursday, the 34-year-old man was taken into custody.

He was booked into the King County Jail for burglary and assault on an officer.