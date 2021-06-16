Man in critical condition after road rage shooting in Kent, police say

A man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday morning in Kent.

Detectives with Kent Police told Q13 News that this is being investigated as a road rage incident that led to the shooting of a 20-year-old man. That person was taken with stomach injuries to a nearby hospital.

North and southbound lanes of 124th Ave S near Kent Kangley Rd. Traffic were blocked, but the road reopened around 9:30 a.m.

Two SUVs were involved. The driver's side window on one of them appeared to be shot out.

No further details have been released.

