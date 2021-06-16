Man in critical condition after road rage shooting in Kent, police say
KENT, Wash. - A man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday morning in Kent.
Detectives with Kent Police told Q13 News that this is being investigated as a road rage incident that led to the shooting of a 20-year-old man. That person was taken with stomach injuries to a nearby hospital.
North and southbound lanes of 124th Ave S near Kent Kangley Rd. Traffic were blocked, but the road reopened around 9:30 a.m.
Two SUVs were involved. The driver's side window on one of them appeared to be shot out.
No further details have been released.
Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: Q13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram