Man in critical condition after getting shocked, burned from flying kite at Bremerton park

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Bremerton
Q13 FOX

BREMERTON, Wash. - A man is in critical condition after getting shocked while flying his kite at a Bremerton park on Sunday.

According to Bremerton Battalion Chief Brad Richard, the man was flying a makeshift kite made out of steel cable and a fishing rod around 7 p.m. at the Evergreen Rotary Park.

The kite drifted into PSE’s high-energy transmission lines and shocked the man. He suffered severe burns.

He was flown to Harborview Medical Center and is in critical condition, Richard said.

Fire officials said this served as a grim reminder not to fly a kite near power lines.

