Man in critical condition after being rescued from Lake Washington

A 25-year-old man is in critical condition after being rescued from Lake Washington in Seattle's Leschi neighborhood.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, rescue crews were called to reports of a man struggling in the water near Lakeside Ave S and S King St.

Crews got the man out of the water, who was in critical condition. Officials did not specify the nature of his injuries—whether he took in water, was unconscious, suffered exposure or hurt himself in the water.

The man was transported to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.