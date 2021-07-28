Man in critical condition after getting hit by light rail train in Seattle

A man has been sent to the hospital with critical injuries after being hit by a Sound Transit Link Light Rail train.

The Seattle Fire Department was called to the 400 block of 5th Avenue South in the city's International District around 6:45 p.m.

SFD said the man was hit inside a light rail tunnel, not on a public road.

Sound Transit halted light rail services due to the accident.

This is a developing story.

Q13 News will have updates as they become available.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram