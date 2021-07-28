Man in critical condition after getting hit by light rail train in Seattle
SEATTLE - A man has been sent to the hospital with critical injuries after being hit by a Sound Transit Link Light Rail train.
The Seattle Fire Department was called to the 400 block of 5th Avenue South in the city's International District around 6:45 p.m.
SFD said the man was hit inside a light rail tunnel, not on a public road.
Sound Transit halted light rail services due to the accident.
This is a developing story.
Q13 News will have updates as they become available.
