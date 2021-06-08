Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Federal Way

A 20-year-old man was sent to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after he was stabbed in Federal Way on Tuesday afternoon.

When police arrived at the scene of the stabbing, which occurred by the Commons on S. 320th Street, they found bystanders restraining the 44-year-old suspect.

While some officers detained the suspect, others attempted life-saving measures on the victim before medics arrived.

It's unknown what led up to the stabbing, and police have not disclosed if the victim and the suspect knew each other.

This is a developing story.

