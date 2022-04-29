Expand / Collapse search

Man hospitalized after Tacoma shooting

By FOX 13 News Staff
Crime and Public Safety
A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Tacoma.

TACOMA, Wash. - A 41-year-old man was hospitalized after a shooting in Tacoma late Thursday night. 

The shooting happened before 11 p.m. in the 500 block of East 34th Street. 

According to Tacoma police, officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired and sounds of cars racing away. 

When police arrived to the scene, they found an unresponsive man inside a car. 

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 