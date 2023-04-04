Man holds woman hostage at knifepoint inside her Seattle apartment

article

A man has been arrested after he allegedly held a woman hostage at knifepoint in her own apartment and assaulted her before she was able to escape.

Around 1 a.m. on April 4, Seattle Police officers were flagged down by a woman bleeding from her head in Seattle's Chinatown International District.

She told officers that a man invited her to come over to an apartment on S. Jackson Street. When the suspect found out she lived in the same building, he put a knife to her throat and forced entry into her apartment, according to Seattle Police.

The 57-year-old victim also told police that the man assaulted her inside her own apartment. When she tried to escape, he forced her back inside and threatened to kill her and her son if she went to police.

It's unclear how old her son is or if he was present during the incident.

When the suspect fell asleep, the woman escaped and called police. He then barricaded himself in her apartment when law enforcement showed up.

A SWAT team was called in and police were eventually able to arrest the 57-year-old suspect.

He was arrested and booked into King County Jail for unlawful imprisonment, assault, harassment and other crimes.

The victim was able to be treated for her wounds at the scene. It's unclear if she knew the man ahead of time.