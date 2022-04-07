Man hit, killed by train in Sultan, deputies investigating

article

Snohomish County deputies say a man was hit and killed by a train in Sultan.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man was struck at the railroad crossing on Mann Road and US-2. It is not yet known what caused the accident.

Authorities have closed the road while they investigate.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

