Man hit in one of 3 Tacoma shootings over the weekend dies from injuries

A man who was shot in one of three shootings in Tacoma over the weekend has died from his injuries, making him the second person to die in the string of shootings.

On July 31, South Sound 911 received a call about a shooting in the area of 400 Dock Street near Thea's park around 3:40 a.m. When officers arrived, they learned that two victims had been taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

On Aug. 1, a 30-year-old man died at the hospital from his injuries. A 26-year-old was released from the hospital.

It's unclear if police have made any arrests in that shooting.

In a separate shooting on Saturday, July 30, police say two men were firing at each other in a parking lot in the 5300 block of S Orchard street in South Tacoma. A 39-year-old man died at the scene. The shots were fired at around 5:30 a.m. The other man reportedly fled the area and police are still searching for him.

Later Saturday afternoon, just before 4 p.m., a man in his 60s was injured by gunfire near the 1100 block of South 10th. The suspect is still on the loose.