Man has life-threatening injuries from double shooting in Seattle's New Holly neighborhood

Seattle Police are investigating after two men were shot in the New Holly neighborhood late Wednesday night,

Gun Violence Reduction Unit detectives say police received reports of gunfire in the parking lot of the New Holly library in the 7000 block of 32nd Avenue South around 11:30 p.m.

A short time later, two men—a 23-year-old with a gunshot wound to his hand, and a 24-year-old with life-threatening injuries—arrived at Harborview Medical Center.

Police collected evidence at the scene indicating over 30 shots were fired.

The investigation is ongoing.

