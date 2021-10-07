Man from Seattle accused of orchestrating healthcare scheme involving 18 former NBA players

article

A former NBA player from Seattle is accused of orchestrating a scheme involving 18 former players to defraud the NBA Players' Health and Welfare Benefit Plan ("Plan") of nearly $4 million.

The Department of Justice claims that Terrence Williams (born in Seattle, played for the likes of the then-New Jersey Nets, Houston Rockets and Boston Celtics), recruited other "Plan" participants to defraud the program by providing them with fake invoices to support fraudulent claims filed.

Williams provided the other charged individuals with fake invoices from a particular Chiropractic Office in California, which were created by individuals working with Williams, according to the DOJ. In addition, Williams obtained fraudulent invoices from a dentist affiliated with dental offices in Beverly Hills, and from a doctor at a wellness office in Washington state.

He allegedly submitted $19,000 in fraudulent claims to the plan in November 2017 for chiropractic care. The claims led to a $7,672 payout for Williams.

The fraudulent invoices purported to document that the 18 former players, in some cases, members of their families, had been recipients of expensive medical and dental services. However, the ex-players had not received the medical or dental services described in the invoices that were provided to them, the DOJ alleges.

The 18 players were among 19 individuals charged in the indictment. It said that the scheme was carried out from at least 2017 to 2020, when the plan received false claims totaling about $3.9 million. Of that, the defendants received about $2.5 million in fraudulent proceeds.

READ MORE: 18 former NBA players charged in alleged health care fraud scheme

The players charged in the scheme were:

Alan Anderson

Desiree Allen

Anthony Allen

Shannon Brown

William Bynum

Ronald Glen Davis

Christopher Douglas-Roberts

Melvin Ely

Jamario Moon

Darius Miles

Milton Palacio

Ruben Patterson

Sebastian Telfair

Charles Watson Jr.

Antoine Wright

Gregor Smith

Anthony Wroten (played for University of Washington and then later the Philadelphia 76ers)

At least 10 of the ex-players paid kickbacks totaling about $230,000 to Williams, according to the court papers.

Williams and Wroten will go before a judge in Washington state.

All are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.

Williams has also been charged with one count of aggravated identity theft, which is a minimum mandatory two-year sentence in prison.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram