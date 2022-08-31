Man found unconscious in Lacey hotel parking lot later dies from injuries

article

Lacey police are investigating after an injured man was found unconscious in a hotel parking lot. Police say he later died from his injuries.

Police were called to a hotel on College Street SE for a "physical disturbance." Multiple callers reported seeing a man lying in the parking lot behind the hotel.

When officers arrived, they found the 36-year-old unconscious with injuries to his head.

It's unclear what type of head injuries he sustained or what/who caused them.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Witnesses told police that they saw two other men who were involved in the "disturbance" leave in a gray Toyota Camry with temporary plates.

Lacey police are continuing to investigate. They have not deemed this case a homicide yet.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Lacey Police Department at 360-459-4333 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)