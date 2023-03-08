Man found shot multiple times in Tukwila street, police say

Police found a man who had been shot multiple times lying in the road on Tukwila International Blvd. late Tuesday.

According to Tukwila Police, officers were called before 9:00 p.m. Tukwila International Blvd. and S. 132nd St.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man who appeared intoxicated had been shot. Officers began live-saving measures until medics arrived.

The man was taken in critical condition to a nearby hospital.

No further details have been released.

Related article

Anyone with information is asked to call Tukwila Police at 206-241-2121 or email tips@tukwilawa.gov.