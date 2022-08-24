Man found shot, killed in Tacoma

article

Tacoma police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to the 3600 block of S 31st Street, near S. Washington St., after multiple people called 911 to report gunshots in the area.

Officers arrived and found a man in his 40s with a gunshot wound. First responders tried to save him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police have not released any suspect information.