Man found shot, killed in Kent

Police are investigating after a man was found dead Monday night in Kent.

According to Kent police, officers were called around 8:00 p.m. to the 14100 block of SE 282nd Street.

When officers arrived, they found bullet casings in the street and then a 20-year-old unresponsive man in the bushes. Officers said they started CPR, but the man died at the scene.

Police said he had suffered gunshot wounds.

Detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 253-856-5808.