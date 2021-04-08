Man found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in Snohomish County road rage shooting

article

A jury on Thursday found Simeon Berkley guilty of 2nd-degree murder in a 2019 road rage shooting that left an Everett man dead.

In 1991, a jury acquitted Berkley in a shooting that paralyzed a man following a near-crash on a California freeway. Thirty years later, he was on trial again, this time in Snohomish County, Washington.

Berkley, 75, was driving a Honda Accord around 7 p.m. on July 6, 2019 when a Lincoln Navigator rear-ended him on Glenwood Avenue, according to charging papers. Berkley got out of his car and walked over to the Navigator while the other driver, Steven Whitemarsh, 49, remained in the front seat, according to witness testimony in Snohomish County Superior Court.

The two men appeared to have brief conversation through the open window, witnesses testified. Berkley then shot Whitemarsh in the face. One witness testified that a few seconds passed before Berkley fired a second bullet.

First-responders found Whitemarsh still strapped in his seatbelt. He was pronounced dead soon afterward. Berkley’s attorney argued that the case was about self-defense.

The judge set sentencing for Friday, April 16.

