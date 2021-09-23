Expand / Collapse search
Man found fatally shot in Tacoma parking lot

By Q13 News Staff
Tacoma
Tacoma police are investing a deadly shooting. (Credit: Tacoma Police Department) (Q13 FOX)

TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday morning in Tacoma

Officers responded shortly after 5:30 a.m. to a report  of a man who was shot in the parking lot of a business near 8800 South Hosmer Street.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man and started life-saving measures on him. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. 

This is the 22nd homicide this year in Tacoma.

