Man found dead with gunshot wound near Mt. Baker neighborhood

A man was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound in East Portal Viewpoint Park near Mt. Baker early Saturday morning, Seattle Police say.

Around 6:45 a.m., a woman called 911 after finding the man shot near the 1400 block of Lake Washington Boulevard South.

When Seattle Fire Department Medics arrived, they declared the man dead. Homicide detectives are working to recover any possible evidence.

The identity of the man has not been released. If you have any additional information about the incident, call the SPD tip line at 206-233-5000.

This is an ongoing investigation.