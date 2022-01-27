Man found dead inside car in Kent

article

Kent Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a car on Green River Road early Thursday morning.

Police responded to reports of a shooting around 6 a.m. When they arrived, they found a 44-year-old man dead inside of the car along the side of the roadway.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting, but Kent Police said it does not appear to be a random act.

Auburn Police received reports of illegal firearm discharge in the area last night, but it's unclear if that call is related to the shooting.

Kent Police are continuing their investigation.

If you have any information, call 911 or the Kent Police tip line at 253-856-5808.

