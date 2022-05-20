Man found dead in Tacoma home after reports of shooting

Tacoma police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a home Thursday night.

At 10:13 p.m., officers responded to reports of someone who was shot in the 1300 block of East Fairbanks.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man inside the home.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the victim is a 46-year-old man.

Police are investigating this as a homicide.

