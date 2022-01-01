Pierce Co. Sheriff find a dead man in car near Washington High School in Parkland

Pierce County Deputies have launched a homicide investigation after finding a man’s body in a car in Parkland.

Deputies responded to a call of a shooting near Wheeler St S and Ainsworth Ave S at 5:21 a.m, which is only a few feet away from the Washington High School campus.

When they arrived, they found a man dead in a car. No suspects have been identified. Investigators determined who the victim, but have not released the man's name.

Detectives are collecting evidence, and the car will be towed for a search warrant.

Neighbors say they heard fireworks and gunshots through the night, but didn't think much of it because it was New Year's Eve.

Tara Forlines says the streets in the area are usually filled with children, including her own.

"It’s jarring; it’s definitely jarring," she said.

This is the second homicide investigation in Pierce County in about 24 hours. The first incident was a shooting in Spanaway on Friday.

This is also the second time in 24 hours a body was found in a car in the Pierce County area. The other incident happened in the City of Tacoma on Friday, about 11 miles away from the scene in Parkland.

