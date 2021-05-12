Man found dead after shooting between suspect, Pierce County deputy

One person was shot and killed Wednesday after a shooting broke out between a suspect and a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy.

South Sound 911 received reports of the unwanted person around 4 p.m. about an unwanted person inside a vehicle in a Spanaway neighborhood, near 173rd St. and A St.

A responding Pierce County deputy approached the vehicle and shots were fired, according to the Pierce County Force Investigation Team media release. The deputy was shot at but uninjured, Tacoma Police spokesperson Shelby Boyd said.

A SWAT team was called to the scene to attempt to communicate with a person inside a vehicle. After multiple attempts, SWAT officers approached the vehicle and found the person inside dead. The identity of the man found is unknown.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team, made up of several local law enforcement agencies, is investigating. TPD says they are unsure who fired shots at the deputy.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

