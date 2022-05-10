Expand / Collapse search

Man hit, killed by car in Everett

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Everett
FOX 13 Seattle

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Everett on Monday night.

EVERETT, Wash. - Everett police are investigating after a man in his 60s was fatally struck by a car Monday night.

The collision happened on Evergreen Way near Pecks Drive at about 10:30 p.m.

 Investigators told FOX 13 that the man stepped into the roadway and was hit by a Dodge Durango. The driver was in his late teens, police said. 

According to police, the teen driver stayed at the scene and was cooperative with police. 

Investigators said there were no signs of impairment and the driver isn’t facing any criminal charges. 