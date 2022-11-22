Man fatally shot in Tacoma; 3rd homicide in city on Monday

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot in Tacoma on Monday night.

At about 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a possible shooting in the 2400 block of East M Street.

When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound and started performing life-saving measures.

Police said the man died at the scene.

Suspect information is not known at this time.

Detectives are investigating this case as a homicide and the investigation remains ongoing.

This was the third homicide in Tacoma on Monday.

After 8 a.m., two men were shot and killed near the 8000 block of South Hosmer Street. Detectives identified and arrested a 28-year-old man, who was booked into jail.