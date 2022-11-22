Expand / Collapse search

Man fatally shot in Tacoma; 3rd homicide in city on Monday

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Police investigate homicide in Tacoma

Tacoma police are investigating a deadly shooting in Tacoma. A man died and police say they are now investigating a homicide.

TACOMA, Wash. - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot in Tacoma on Monday night. 

At about 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a possible shooting in the 2400 block of East M Street

When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound and started performing life-saving measures. 

Police said the man died at the scene. 

Suspect information is not known at this time.

Detectives are investigating this case as a homicide and the investigation remains ongoing. 

This was the third homicide in Tacoma on Monday.

