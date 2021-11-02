Man fatally shot in Seattle’s Northgate neighborhood

Seattle police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Monday night in the Northgate neighborhood.

At 11 p.m., officers responded after someone called 911 in the 11500 block of 5th Avenue Northeast to report that he found his roommate unresponsive.

Investigators said at the same time, more people in the area called 911 to report hearing gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found a 51-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Medics arrived at the scene and declared the man dead.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Seattle Police Department’s violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

