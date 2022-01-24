Man fatally shot in Ferndale, police say

article

Ferndale police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead over the weekend.

On Sunday, officers responded to a report of a possible shooting in the 5500 block of Second Avenue.

According to investigators there was a large gathering at the American Legion building.

When officers arrived, a man who appeared to have been shot was lying on the sidewalk in front of the building.

Police said bystanders performed life-saving measures on the man until medics arrived.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police identified the victim as Jose Esquivel Hernadez.

Several witnesses told investigators there was an altercation between Hernandez and another man, and shots were fired. Witnesses said they saw a smaller white car drive away and was last seen heading northbound on I-5 from Main Street.

Anyone with more information on the shooting is asked to call the Ferndale Police Department at 360-384-3390.

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram