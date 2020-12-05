Man faces multiple charges after police chase ends in crash

Police arrest a man after the driver was caught speeding, crashed into two vehicles, and with narcotics in his possession.

SPD said officers attempted to stop the speeding driver around 9:15 p.m. Friday near Judkins Park in Seattle. The driver, a 47-year-old man, fled from police, swerving into oncoming traffic. He ran a red light, then crashed into two unoccupied, parked cars. The driver attempted to run away, but police caught and arrested him.

Police said they also found a significant amount of narcotics on the man. The driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, then booked into the King County Jail for DUI, eluding, and possession of narcotics.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

This is a developing story.