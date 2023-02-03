Man drops off animal remains and human jaw bone at San Bernardino police station

article

San Bernardino Police are looking to identity a man who they say dropped off deceased animal remains and a human jawbone to the police station.

On Feb. 2, the man walked into the station and approached the public counter. He then placed deceased animal remains and a lower jaw which resembled a human on the countertop, the department said in a statement.

The man then walked out of the station. The coroners' office determined that the jaw bone was human.

Police are now searching for that man. He is described as being Hispanic, between the age of 30 to 35, 5'7 weighing 160 lbs. He has a full beard and mustache and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is urged to contact San Bernardino Police at 909-383-5311.