Man dropped at Tacoma hospital after March 29 shooting has died

A man who was dropped off, unresponsive, at a Tacoma-area hospital at the end of March has just died from his injuries, according to Tacoma Police.

Police say the man was shot around the 4800 block of South Sheridan Avenue around 9 p.m. on March 29.

Witnesses saw a car driving away from the area with a passenger who had been shot.

That driver dropped the man off at the hospital and drove away.

The 42-year-old died from his injuries on April 15.

Tacoma police are now investigating this shooting as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tacoma Police Department here.

