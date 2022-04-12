Man dies in law enforcement custody, Lewis County Sheriff's Office investigating

article

Thurston County deputies say a man died in their custody on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Lacey firefighters were called to a medical emergency near Manito Dr NE and Skokomish Way NE. Witnesses told first responders a 55-year-old man was "acting erratically" and needed medical attention.

Firefighters then staged, meaning they backed out, and called in law enforcement to help them out.

Thurston County sheriff’s deputies arrived, put the man in handcuffs and sat him down. According to authorities, the man was talking with deputies but "became unresponsive" while waiting for firefighters to return.

Deputies took the cuffs off and attempted lifesaving measures, then firefighters arrived and took over, but the man died.

The sheriff’s office requested an independent investigation of the death, which will be handled by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. The Thurston County coroner will work to determine the cause and manner of death of the 55-year-old man.

