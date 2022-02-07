Tacoma police investigate homicide after man dies

article

Tacoma police are investigating a homicide Monday morning after a man died.

The shooting happened in the 8800 block of South Hosmer Street.

According to police, officers responded to a hospital after a man who had a gunshot wound was dropped off at about 10 a.m.

Investigators said the man died at the hospital.

It’s unknown what led up to the shooting but the investigation remains ongoing.

