Man dies after shooting in Tacoma motel room
TACOMA - A man died Tuesday morning after he was shot inside a Tacoma motel room.
Tacoma Police said officers responded about 10 a.m. to a shooting at a motel in the 8800 block of South Hosmer Street. An unresponsive male was found inside one of the rooms.
He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
Police have not released any additional information about a motive or potential suspects.
Tuesday's shooting is the second homicide in Tacoma in four days. On Friday, Nov. 27, a 55-year-old man died after a double shooting in the 2100 block of East 60th Street.
Investigators have released surveillance video of the suspect's vehicle.
