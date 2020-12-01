Expand / Collapse search

Man dies after shooting in Tacoma motel room

By Q13 News Staff
Tacoma
Shooting scene at Tacoma motel (Photo credit: Tacoma PD)

TACOMA - A man died Tuesday morning after he was shot inside a Tacoma motel room. 

Tacoma Police said officers responded about 10 a.m. to a shooting at a motel in the 8800 block of South Hosmer Street. An unresponsive male was found inside one of the rooms. 

He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. 

Police have not released any additional information about a motive or potential suspects. 

Tuesday's shooting is the second homicide in Tacoma in four days. On Friday, Nov. 27, a 55-year-old man died after a double shooting in the 2100 block of East 60th Street. 

Investigators have released surveillance video of the suspect's vehicle. 

