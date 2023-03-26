Man dies after crashing stolen truck in Clark County, deputies say

Clark County deputies are investigating a fatal crash involving a stolen truck early Sunday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, a witness called 911 around 12:30 a.m. to report a truck had gone off-road and crashed along NE Washougal River Rd.

Deputies arrived and found the truck had crashed into a tree. The driver was taken to PeaceHealth Hospital with serious injuries, and died at the hospital.

Authorities say the truck, a white Ford Ranger, had been reported stolen out of Portland on Saturday.

The sheriff’s office reached out to the vehicle owner, and their traffic unit is taking over the investigation.