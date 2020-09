A 26-year-old man died after being shot early Friday morning in Tacoma.

According to the Tacoma Police Department, 911 callers reported shots fired around 1:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of East Portland Ave.

As officers investigated, someone dropped off a shooting victim at a local hospital where the 26-year-old man was pronounced dead.

Few details have been released, but police said the death is being investigated as a homicide.