Man detained after woman found dead in Edmonds

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Edmonds
FOX 13 Seattle
article

EDMONDS, Wash. - Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in Edmonds on Friday. 

According to Edmonds Police, detectives were called to the 23400 block of 94th Ave. W, less than a mile away from Edmonds K-12, for a death investigation. 

Police said a woman was found dead when they arrived, and a man was detained after calling 911. 

The medical examiner will determine the manner and cause of death. 

There is no threat to the public, police said. 

This is a developing story. FOX 13 will have more information as it becomes available. 