Man detained after woman found dead in Edmonds

article

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in Edmonds on Friday.

According to Edmonds Police, detectives were called to the 23400 block of 94th Ave. W, less than a mile away from Edmonds K-12, for a death investigation.

Police said a woman was found dead when they arrived, and a man was detained after calling 911.

The medical examiner will determine the manner and cause of death.

There is no threat to the public, police said.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 will have more information as it becomes available.