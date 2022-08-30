Man dead, another injured in North Seattle shooting

Seattle police detectives are investigating a homicide after a shooting left a man dead and another injured overnight in North Seattle.

At about 12:15 a.m., officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 14300 block of Aurora Avenue North.

When police arrived, they found a 44-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The man was declared dead at the scene.

A second victim, a 46-year-old man, had a minor graze wound and was taken to Harborview Medical Center, investigators said.

Homicide detectives will be leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.