Expand / Collapse search

Man dead after shooting near Auburn park

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Auburn
FOX 13 Seattle

1 dead after shooting near Auburn park

Auburn police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday morning. Officers found a 21-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds and later died from his injuries at the hospital.

AUBURN, Wash. - Auburn police are investigating a shooting near a park that left a man dead Monday morning. 

Officers responded to a report of a shooting near Environmental Park at about midnight.

When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. 

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died. 

Police have not released any details about a suspect but the investigation remains ongoing. 

Anyone who may have information about the case, is asked to call the Auburn Police Department's tip line at 253-288-7403.