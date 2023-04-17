Man dead after shooting near Auburn park
AUBURN, Wash. - Auburn police are investigating a shooting near a park that left a man dead Monday morning.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting near Environmental Park at about midnight.
When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died.
Police have not released any details about a suspect but the investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone who may have information about the case, is asked to call the Auburn Police Department's tip line at 253-288-7403.