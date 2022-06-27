Man dead, 4 injured after Tacoma shooting

Tacoma police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and four others injured Sunday night.

Officers responded to reports of people shot at a home in the 900 block of East 52nd Street after 10:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the homeowner unresponsive in the backyard. The 38-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 34-year-old man with gunshot wounds walked out of the home, collapsed and was combative with officers as they tried to help with his injuries. He was detained and taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Officers also located a 35-year-old woman, the homeowner’s wife, with gunshot wounds outside the home. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other men were also shot at the home. A 28-year-old man left the scene in a separate car but the driver pulled over, called 911 and he was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A 32-year-old man went to a Lakewood hospital to be treated for his gunshot wounds and he was later detained. He was booked into the Pierce County Jail on two counts of Assault 1.

There was a woman and three children inside the home but they were not hurt.

Police said all the people involved knew each other but it’s unknown what led up to the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.



