Man critically injured in shooting at Everett apartment complex

Everett police are looking for a suspect after a man was critically injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon at an apartment complex.

The shooting happened after 2 p.m. in the 7700 block of Timber Hill Drive.

According to police, officers responded to a report of someone shot inside an apartment.

Witnesses told police that there was an altercation prior to the shooting and the suspect fled before officers arrived.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Detectives are investigating the relationship between the victim and the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 425-257-8450 or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).