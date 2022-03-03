Man critical after shooting at Parkland apartments

article

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a man was found lying in the street with a gunshot wound.

Deputies were called to the Miramonte Apartments at 18th Avenue S. and 112th Street S. in Parkland just after noon on Thursday for reports of the shooting.

The 25-year-old victim and witnesses were able to tell deputies who the suspect was and where he went.

They located the 26-year-old suspect and took him into custody without incident.

The suspect was booked into Pierce County Jail for first-degree assault.

It appears the victim and suspect knew each other and had a fight before the shooting.

The victim is in the hospital in critical condition.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram