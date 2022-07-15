Man convicted for killing Seattle's 'Tuba Man' ran naked from police on Thursday to avoid arrest

article

A man who was shot in Seattle's Central District on Thursday and later fled the hospital naked to avoid arrest for a felony warrant was previously convicted for killing well-known Seattle street musician "Tuba Man" in 2008.

The King County Prosecutor's Office says 29-year-old Billy Chambers was shot in the leg around the same time a crash was reported near 27th Avenue and E. Spring Street.

He eventually made his way to a hospital for the gunshot wound and when police questioned him, he gave a fake name and asked for a lawyer, according to court documents. Officers later learned that he had a felony warrant out for his arrest for escaping community custody.

Before police could question him further, he ran off from the hospital, ditching his hospital gown before hiding in a dumpster.

Seattle police located Chambers and arrested him for the felony warrant.

According to a police report, responding officers believed Chambers also possessed a firearm, which he is unable to do since has had several felony convictions in the past, police said.

The prosecutor's office also found probable cause for first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. He is expected to hear if he will be charged on Monday.

One of Chambers' past convictions stems from his involvement in the deadly beating of Ed "Tuba Man" McMichael in 2008, when Chambers was a teen.

A group of teens beat McMichael during a robbery on Oct. 25, 2008 in downtown Seattle. McMichael died several days later due to complications from a head injury that he sustained in the attack.

McMichael was known for playing his tuba outside Seattle sporting events and Seattle Opera performances and was well-known in the Seattle community.

Since McMichael's death and his conviction for that, Chambers has been convicted for at least eight other crimes, including five felonies, according to a criminal history report.