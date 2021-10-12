Man convicted for attempted enticement of a Seattle minor

A former Pierce County resident was convicted last week of attempted enticement of a minor in Seattle.

According to court documents, back in 2019, 34-year-old Taylor Matson responded to an online ad that appeared to be from a mother of three young children. The ad used terms to imply the children would be made available for sex with adults.

However, the ad was actually posted by undercover detectives.

"Matson made clear, via his communication both online and via text message, that he wanted to sexually assault the fictitious 12-year-old girl," the Department of Justice wrote when announcing his conviction.

Matson was arrested in February 2019 when he went to a hotel in Seattle with the intention of having sexual contact with the "child".

He is facing a minimum of 10 years in prison and could face a maximum of life in prison. Matson is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 25.

His conviction was announced just a day after a Monroe High School child psychologist was arrested in a child sexual exploitation sting out of Redmond.

The psychologist was one of three men arrested in an initiative started by Redmond Police aimed at catching child sex predators. The others were a 57-year-old Yakima man and a 46-year-old Tacoma man, arrested in May and September, respectively. Both have also been charged with communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

